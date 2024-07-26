Bette Midler Talks About Her Bond With Co-Star Sheryl Lee Ralph While Filming Their Upcoming Movie; Says She's 'Been a Fan of Hers'

Bette Midler and Sheryl Lee Ralph, both legendary Broadway veterans, became good friends while working on The Fabulous Four in Savannah, Georgia. Midler, 78, said she and Ralph, 67, had a strong connection because of their common theatrical history.

Midler, a longtime Ralph fan, praised her friend's efforts, citing Ralph's outstanding performance as Deena Jones in the original 1981 Dreamgirls production. Midler's praise for Ralph's performance demonstrates her admiration and regard for his talents on the stage.

Their common experiences and love of live theater helped them to get closer during their time working on the film project, which bolstered their friendship and showed how genuinely committed they were to their job.

Beyoncé and Ralph's Broadway connections

Beyoncé, who played a character named Jones in the 2006 film adaptation, has had a great career spanning multiple projects, according to a recent update about the entertainment sector.

Interestingly, she has performed on stage with other well-known actors, including Ralph, who has made appearances in Broadway shows like Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wicked.

Ralph began his Broadway career with the 1966 version of Fiddler on the Roof. She has made important contributions to theater over the years, appearing on stage in a variety of notable roles. Her appearance in the 1973 concert production alongside Bette Midler garnered her a special Tony Award, and she received the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her work in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!.

Advertisement

Bette Midler wants to join Ralph at Abbott Elementary

Bette Midler has indicated a desire to cooperate with Ralph once more. Midler recently expressed an interest in joining the cast of the famous ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, where Ralph currently plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard.

Midler has suggested appearing in the episode as Melissa Schemmenti's mother. Lisa Ann Walter, who gained recognition for her performance in The Parent Trap, plays Schemmenti. Using social media, Midler has expressed her interest in the show and asked followers to tell creator and actress Quinta Brunson about her proposal.

Ralph won an Emmy Award in 2022 for her highly praised performance at Abbott Elementary. Midler's desire to appear on the show demonstrates her continuous passion for team initiatives and her sustained work in the entertainment sector.

Although Midler particularly grew close to Ralph while filming The Fabulous Four, she also enjoyed working with co-stars Megan Mullally and Susan Sarandon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Fans For 'Good Vibes And Prayers'; Updates 'Hurricane Beryl Has Passed'