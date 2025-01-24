Billy Ray Cyrus Is ‘Proud to Lean into the Music’ as He Announces New Album with Son Braison After Disastrous Performance at Trump's Inauguration

Billy Ray Cyrus has announced the release of his new album in collaboration with his son, Braison. The news of the new tracks being dropped by the musician made headlines on the internet after the former’s disastrous performance at President Trump’s inaugural event at the White House.

Taking to the internet, Braison Cyrus revealed that making music with his dad is an opportunity to let the world know the story of the Achy Breaky Heart crooner.

In his statement shared on the social media platform, the younger Cyrus went on to claim that music and family have been of utmost importance to his father. Braison shared, “I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have.”

He further mentioned in the statement, “I’ve heard stories, jokes, and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it.”

Meanwhile, Ray Cyrus too released a statement wherein he revealed to be “proud to lean into the music” with his son. The tracks will be dropped following Trace Cyrus’ public plea to his father to consider taking help amid his performance at the prestigious event.

As for his post on social media, the Some Gave All singer wrote, “This is art imitating life, imitating art.” He continued to add, “It starts and ends with art. Braison is very talented and ‘25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime.”

Billy Ray Cyrus is quite supportive of his son’s music career, as he has been growing in the field since his debut in July.

