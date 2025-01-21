Justin Baldoni Enjoys Beach Day In Hawaii As Blake Lively Lawsuit Gears Up; REPORT

Justin Baldoni took a trip to the beach in Maui after suing his It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with a whopping $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit. The actor-director flaunted his abs as he walked out of a beach while flashing a wide smile.

The ongoing legal drama between the former costars has been escalating as new details and accusations surface online. In his lawsuit, Baldoni accused Lively and Reynolds of hijacking the production and marketing of the film even though he was the director.

He also alleged that the couple manipulated the media to smear his reputation and others on the production team by suing with alleged sexual harassment allegations.

“This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio,” the statement claimed, as per Associated Press.

The actor also accused Lively of orchestrating a cast feud alleging that she instigated co-star Isabela Ferrer and others to “shun” him. The actress allegedly had a good rapport with Baldoni until she spent time with the Green Lantern actress who allegedly compelled her to shun the director with her “warm words.”

Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman, claimed that the lawsuit was supported by a large number of untampered evidence against Lively and her team. He alleged that Lively used edited and highly doctored information to support her nasty claims against Baldoni.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the Jane the Virgin actor admitted that as far as the case is concerned, he is relying on “faith” and the support of his "amazing friends and family."

The Five Feet Apart director’s lawsuit came after Lively filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment and initiating an online smear campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

