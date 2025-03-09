Blake Lively Interacts With Public for 1st Time Since Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni at Another Simple Favor’s Premiere: ‘I Love This…’

Blake Lively broke her silence for the first time since filing the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in the It Ends With Us controversy. The actress made an appearance on the red carpet of the SXSW premiere of her upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor.

The mother of the four was joined by her co-stars, Anna Kendrick, Michele Morrone, and the director of the film, Paul Feige.

While interacting with the media outlet at the premiere of the sequel to the hit 2018 film, the actress spilled the beans over her reprised character of Emily Nelson in the movie.

She said, "I love this character so much. It's probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play." She further added, "So when Paul asked us to come back, I was so excited."

Advertisement

Also Read Michele Morrone Details ‘Incredible’ Experience Working With Blake Lively on Another Simple Favor Amid Drama With Justin Baldoni

Another Simple Favor was the first title to be premiered at the event, which took place at Austin's Paramount Theater. Moreover, the Age of Adeline star was stated as the "most amazing collaborator" by the filmmaker, Feige, who too interacted with Variety on the red carpet.

Without getting into the details of the Lively-Baldoni case, the director said, "every movie star has opinions about what they're doing. I haven't worked with one that doesn't want to get in there and work on stuff and make it better. That's our process. I love that Blake works that way."

Though the actress avoided giving interviews on the red carpet, she did interact with the crowd, taking selfies and giving out autographs. However, ahead of the movie star's arrival at the venue, the audience protested and held out boards that read, "Justice for Justin Baldoni. Blake Lied."

Advertisement

Some from the crowd also booed the actress whenever her name was mentioned.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni locked horns in a legal battle six months after It Ends With Us hit the screens. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Another Simple Favor will hit the digital screens on May 1.