Michele Morrone Details ‘Incredible’ Experience Working With Blake Lively on Another Simple Favor Amid Drama With Justin Baldoni
Michele Morrone opened up about his experience working alongside Blake Lively in the sequel to the 2018 movie Another Simple Favor. The actor called Lively an incredible artist.
Blake Lively and Michele Morrone have shared the screen space in the highly anticipated sequel, Another Simple Favor. The co-stars and the director, Paul Feige, marked their presence on the red carpet to attend the SXSW premiere of their movie before it hits the digital platform.
The actress posed for the cameras at the event amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
Ahead of Lively’s arrival at the premiere, the protestors in the crowd held up boards that read, “Justice for Justin Baldoni. Blake lied.”
Meanwhile, as the 365 Days star interacted with the media personnel, he showered praise on his co-star, calling the mother of four an “incredible artist.” He said, “We have an incredible friendship; we’ve become such great friends. She’s an incredible artist; she’s a great actress and it was a blast.”
The filmmaker too gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, where he showed his support for the Age of Adeline actress amid her It Ends With Us controversy. He claimed, “I love Blake. I love working with Anna; I love working with Blake, and that’s all I can say. She’s a great collaborator, and I just love working with her.”
As for the sequel, the movie is the opening title at the SXSW premiere, where Emily Nelson, portrayed by Lively, makes a return into Anna Kendrick's life, who plays the role of Stephanie Smothers. With Nelson entering the book fair, where Smothers reads a book penned about the former, Kendrick's character wonders if Emily carried a prison break.
The official synopsis of the movie states the "return of Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman."
Another Simple Favor will stream on Prime Video from May 1.
Will Blake Lively Skip Another Simple Favor Premiere Amid Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni? Here’s What She’s Planning