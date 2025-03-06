Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Judge Rips Off It End With Us Co-stars; Calls Case ‘Fued Between PR Firms’

This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle has been dubbed a “feud between PR firms!” On Thursday, March 6, federal Judge Lewis J. Liman set the tone and parameters of the protective order hearing with his statement on the infamous case between It Ends With Us co-stars.

The virtual session attended by Lively and Baldoni discussed the extent of public disclosure on the case. Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, urged for a protective order on the former’s private texts with her celebrity friends, stating breach of confidentiality.

“There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands,” attorney Meryl Governski said at the hearing, as per Page Six.

She alleged that the opposing party could leak more confidential materials to the public to earn PR value over complying with court etiquette. Baldoni’s lead attorney Bryan Freedman argued that his client has the right to defend himself in a way that would not cause damage to the actress.

After 70 minutes into the hearing, the federal judge declared that he was aware of how both parties’ PR teams — Vision representing Lively and the TAG and RWA representing Baldoni — have been playing out the case in the media.

Freedman claimed that the other party has been seeking to bend the law to their will because they have powerful celebrities on their side. “Because there is powerful people in the industry … somehow there is a different law that applies to them,” the attorney said about the other party’s alleged PR trade secrets.

The Gossip Girl alum filed a sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against her IEWU director and co-star. Baldoni filed a countersuit of a whopping 400 million dollars with charges of defamation and extortion. The trial is set to commence on March 9, 2026.