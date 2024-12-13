Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ Lapaglia Recalls Her Toxic Relationship With Country Singer Zach Bryan; Learn Here

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia recently opened up, recalling her past relationship with country singer Zach Bryan. The podcast host talked about the red flags that she had ignored while being in a relationship with the singer.

Making a recent appearance on the HotMess podcast, Brianna stated, “I think the red flags and, like, what people should look out for is like such an intense bond so quickly.”

She then went on to add that when you get into a relationship and then think it's cool and have fun as time goes by, you realize that “This is my soulmate.” However, if someone tells a person that they are not his or her soulmate on “day two of hanging out, run for the f**king hills.”

Brianna then went on to detail her time with the Sun to Me singer, shedding light on how tough it was for her to leave and that she had made videos about it.

In those videos, Brianna tells herself “how I feel in this moment, what he did to me, like, ‘This is why I need to leave.’”

Further adding to her words, the content creator also mentioned that when you are in a toxic and abusive relationship, you don't understand what is going on around you, just as “you don’t even know who you are.”

Brianna also mentioned that she had documented her breakup on a daily basis and that she has around six months of footage guiding herself and telling how she was feeling.

Recalling the relationship with Zach Bryan, Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia stated that during the initial days, he was amazed to meet her, calling her a strong woman. However, things slowly “started deteriorating.”

She mentioned that with time the singer began to nitpick her habits.

“It would start with, like, little nitpicks about, 'Well, I think you’re better than this job.’ Or, ‘You shouldn’t really say that online; I don’t really like the way you dress,’” she shared about Bryan.

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia and Zach Bryan first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2023 and soon started dating in July of that same year.

