Brianna Lapaglia Snuggles Up With Mystery Man Less Than Month After Zach Bryan Split; Reacts to Criticism About Moving on Quickly by Claiming This

Less than a month after parting ways with Zach Bryan, Brianna LaPaglia was seen cozying up to another man, unapologetically.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, November 17, LaPaglia, 25, shared footage of herself sitting with friends on a New York City bench and getting cozy with one of them. The man, whom she did not name or tag, can be seen wrapping his arms around her and leaning on LaPaglia, while her Barstool Sports boss, Dave Paton, and another man sat beside them.

“Sometimes all you need is a NYC sunrise and some good pals,” LaPaglia captioned the video, according to People. Although she described them as friends, the BFFs podcast host did not dismiss speculation that she and the earlier-mentioned man may be romantically involved.

In response to criticism about moving on too quickly from Bryan, LaPaglia, according to the aforementioned outlet, said she cannot be blamed because she “was cheated on” throughout her last relationship.

This is not the first time LaPaglia, who has been apartment hunting in NYC, has hinted that Bryan cheated on her during their relationship. In a caption of a TikTok post on November 15, the influencer, who made her romance with the country singer public in July 2023, revealed that she rejected her celebrity crush while dating Bryan, as she was “getting cheated on the whole time.”

Bryan was the one to announce the ex-couple's split. On October 22, he took to the stories section of his Instagram to share that he and LaPaglia had broken up, although he still respects and loves her with “every ounce of my heart.”

Following the Oklahoma Smokeshow singer’s announcement, LaPaglia claimed his public disclosure of their breakup blindsided her, as it had been agreed between them to keep the matter private.

She then went on to claim that Bryan offered her $12 million in exchange for her silence about their relationship and breakup, an offer she declined, feeling it would be beneath her to strike such a deal with her ex.

Bryan has yet to comment on any of LaPaglia’s allegations.

