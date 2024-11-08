Inside the Messy Breakup of Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia and Zach Bryan; Here's How The Split Unfolded

Brianna Chickenfry, a well-known social media influencer and podcast host, gained fame through her comedic TikTok videos and unfiltered take on young adult life. Her internet popularity led to a role at Barstool Sports, where she continued to grow her following. In 2023, Brianna began dating Grammy-winning country singer Zach Bryan, but the relationship came to an unexpected end in October 2024, leaving Brianna "blindsided" by the split.

Brianna Chickenfry, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, was born on June 17, 1999, in Boston, Massachusetts. She attended Rockland High School before pursuing public health at Baldwin Wallace University, where she was part of the swimming and diving team. However, her academic journey was cut short in 2020 when her TikTok presence exploded, leading her to drop out and focus on social media full-time. Known for her "CEO of hangovers" persona, Brianna quickly amassed over two million followers by sharing humorous takes on balancing college, social life, and personal struggles.

Her success attracted Barstool Sports, which offered her a podcast, PlanBri Uncut, where she shares insights on navigating life in one's early 20s. With a weekly guest, the podcast dives into topics like relationships, friendships, and partying, with Brianna unreservedly sharing personal stories and advice. Dubbed the "Dr. Phil of college advice," she offers a mix of humor and honesty, resonating with young audiences.

Brianna and Zach Bryan began dating in summer 2023 after meeting at the ACM Awards. She publicly confirmed their relationship on her podcast, calling Bryan her "person forever." She described their connection as deep and genuine, often sharing personal anecdotes about their time together, including a memorable 18-hour car ride where they simply talked without music. However, on October 22, 2024, Zach Bryan announced their breakup on Instagram, thanking Brianna for her unconditional love and hinting at personal struggles as a factor in their separation.

Brianna responded to the breakup announcement by expressing her shock and sadness. She described feeling "blindsided" and stated her intent to step back from social media to "heal privately." In a subsequent YouTube video, she opened up about her heartbreak, questioning how she could give so much love and commitment only to face such a sudden ending. The unexpected split left her, and her followers, grappling with the realities of public relationships and personal vulnerability.

