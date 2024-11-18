Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Threatens to Release Alleged Abuse Videos of Zach Bryan Over Cat Dispute

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia claims to have videos of Zach Bryan abusing her and has threatened to release the footage on social media if the 28-year-old country singer doesn’t stop sharing pictures of her cat online.

According to Page Six, on Sunday, November 17, the BFFs podcast host, 25, took to TikTok and said that if “that man” (seemingly Bryan) doesn’t stop sharing pictures and videos of her cat, she will post a video of him “whipping s–t at my face.”

It isn’t known if LaPaglia actually possesses such videos, as she hasn’t provided any evidence since first accusing her ex-boyfriend of emotionally abusing her during their year-long relationship. Her boss at Barstool Sports, however, encouraged her to share the proof, commenting in the comments section of TikTok, “Post it!!!” She responded, “I’ll just send to u.”

LaPaglia’s new TikTok video, per the aforementioned outlet, comes weeks after she claimed Bryan stole her cat, Stump, from her “out of spite.”

“I miss Stump so much. I wanna f—ing kidnap him,” she lamented in a video, claiming that the Heading South singer isn’t even a cat person and his dog Jack hates cats as well. Her dog, Boston, on the other hand, is very fond of felines, she added.

Bryan recently shared a picture of Stump resting on his shoulder. He called the cat the “best shoulder parrot around.” In another picture, the cat was seen occupying Bryan’s guitar case, leading Bryan to call it his “Road dog.”

LaPaglia’s new message for Bryan comes weeks after she claimed he offered her $12 million in exchange for her silence about their relationship and breakup. She said she refused to be silenced by declining the offer, as she felt it would have been beneath her to accept it.

Bryan has yet to respond to any of LaPaglia’s claims.

When he announced their breakup on Instagram last month, he said he understands he has failed people who love him and, most importantly, he realizes he has failed himself.

