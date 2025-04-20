Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Calls Out Harry Potter Author JK Rowling for Celebrating UK's Ruling Against Trans People

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan slammed J.K. Rowling after the latter celebrated the U.K.’s ruling against the trans community. The author showed support for the new Supreme Court order, where they identified the words “s*x” and “women* under the category of biological sex, excluding the transwomen, in the Equality Act of 2010. The Harry Potter writer posted a picture of herself enjoying the decision with a cigar and a drink in her hand.

The author also voiced her support on her social media platform. She took to her X account and wrote, “It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you.”

Meanwhile, this irked the Derry Girls actress, who called out Rowling for showing support for the Equality Act. Coughlan shared her thoughts on her Instagram account. The actress put up a story with a link to an author’s article and alongside wrote, “Keep your new Harry Potter, lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole.”

Coughlan also posted a video of herself criticizing the Act, claiming that she is completely horrified by the Supreme Court’s ruling. She continued to state, “To see an already marginalized community being further attacked, and attacked in law, is stomach-churning and disgusting, and to see people celebrate it is more stomach-churning and disgusting.”

As for the actress’ comments about the author, she was referring to the new Harry Potter series, which will be based on the novels by Rowling and an adaptation of the movie franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

On the work front, Coughlan will next appear in season 4 of Bridgerton, reprising her role of Penelope Featherington.

