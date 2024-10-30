Britney Spears Reveals Sleeping Out in the Open in Turks and Caicos for THIS Reason; 'Not Ashamed to Say This..'

Britney Spears shared the details of her love life on her social media platform, alongside a video of her dancing in lingerie. Taking to her Instagram account, the singer, who is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, revealed that she would often sleep outside after having a fight with an ex.

The Toxic crooner stated that she wasn’t ashamed of speaking out that whenever she would have her unnamed ex over, they fought, and she would get her pillow and sleep outside.

In a long caption alongside the post on Instagram, Spears revealed, “I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought.” She further added, “Not one time did I sleep in [the] bed with him!!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside.”

Apart from her fight with her ex, the singer also drew out a few other reasons to sleep outside. She stated that she would like the noise of the fountain and also that nature had been too giving, which she loved.

Mentioning about the current vacation that she has been taking the island, Spears revealed that it is a bit too hot than normal and she is staying indoors at the time. The Gimme More singer shared, “I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot!!! But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight.”

Further in the post, the singer stated that she is quite fond of the island, and no matter how many times she has visited the place, it still feels to be the first time. Spears also shared her routine during her stay, which includes mediation and singing the songs out loud.

The Criminal singer mentioned that the nature, flowers and a little koi pond with a stained glass entrance all remind her of an old school church.

While the musician did not name her ex, the fans wonder if Spears was talking about Paul Soliz, a housekeeper turned boyfriend, with whom the singer was linked lately. The duo were spotted getting dinner together in July, days after confirming her split with ex-husband, Sam Asghari, whom she was married to for two years.

