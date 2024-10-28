Brooke Shields Recalls Giving Daughter Grier THIS Advice Before Her Runway Debut At New York Fashion Week

Brooke Shields’ daughter, Grier Henchy took to the runway for the first time during New York Fashion Week, modeling in the Tommy Hilfiger show on September 18. Shields who rose to fame as a model and actress, expressed awe at her daughter’s performance, even though she herself has never walked the runway.

“I was blown away by my daughter. I really was,” Shields told PEOPLE exclusively. “Because I can’t coach that. How would I even walk like that?”

Despite her modeling background, Shields found herself out of her depth when it came to runway advice. Posing for editorial shoots, she said, is quite different from walking the runway. Shields noted that she couldn't offer Grier much guidance, though she humorously admitted that she did give her one piece of advice that day.

When Grier asked her mother for tips on her big day, Shields provided a funny, yet fitting piece of advice. “[Grier] goes, ‘What should I do?’” Shields recalled with a laugh. “And I go, ‘Look hungry and angry.’” Grier’s reaction, however, was one of playful exasperation. “She’s like, ‘You’re no help,’” Shields shared. “I’m like, ‘I never walked the runway. I don’t know how to do this.’”

Advertisement

Shields shared how proud she was of her daughter’s dedication. “She took it very seriously,” Shields said. “She took the schooling from whoever was going to give it to her, and she didn’t think she knew better, which I was very proud [of],” Shields added that Grier was open to learning and respected the guidance of those with runway experience.

Shields, who is also mother to 21-year-old Rowan Henchy, has been open about her initial concerns regarding Grier’s decision to pursue modeling. In a 2023 interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Shields admitted that she initially resisted her daughter’s modeling ambitions.

“I fought it for so long,” she stated. “It’s such a different industry now than it was. She’s interested in runway, and that’s brutal. I never did runway. I don’t think I would have been able to handle it.”

Reflecting on the challenges and changes in the modeling industry, Shields stated that runway modeling is no easy path. The Suddenly Susan star has admitted that while she enjoyed editorial work, the demands of runway modeling are far greater than many people realize. Shields acknowledged that the industry has evolved, and with it, so have the pressures.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Shields realized that she had to support her daughter’s dreams while maintaining firm boundaries. “I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this I’m not gonna be your manager. You’re going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable, and you’re gonna listen to me,” Shields said.

ALSO READ: Josh Bowling Shares Cozy Family Selfie With Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel; See HERE