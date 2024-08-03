'Not Just One Issue': Cardi B's Decision To Divorce Offset Was Tough But 'A Long Time Coming,' Says Source

Cardi B has again filed for divorce from her husband Offset. However, the I Like It artist is going through a lot herself as she plans for a new beginning. A source close to Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the real name of Cardi B, has reflected on why she is making this decision to make a change in her life.

Talking to PEOPLE, the insider stated that filing for divorce again was tough for Cardi B. They stressed the fact that the Thru Your Phone artist has two kids with Offset and is also pregnant with a third one while being a working mom. Talking about her side, the source mentioned that the rapper would love to have a happy married life, adding that the time with Offset has simply become a distraction rather than a support, and hence it is wise to end it.

Further, the source also maintained that the people around the Wanna Be rapper are supporting her with the decision that she has made.

"It’s been a long time coming. It’s not just one issue. She’s matured a lot,” added the insider.

Per source, Cardi B is aware of what she wants in her life while also being greatly focused and dedicated towards her kids and her work, according to the outlet.

While the Point Me 2 artist has filed for divorce again, the source has stated that both Cardi B and Offset are still on friendly terms and are looking forward to co-parenting their kids.

The couple has two children, namely Kulture Kiari, a daughter aged 6, and a son named Wave Set, aged 2 years and 6 months.

Talking about how Cardi B is dealing with the divorce, the source has maintained that she is "incredibly strong and driven."

Touching on a few points related to their divorce, the insider mentioned that Offset does not support her as a husband, and as a working mom, she needs that.

The couple got married back in September 2017, and since then they have had an on-and-off relationship. The disturbance in their relationship came from rumors of Offset’s infidelity.

It was in 2018 that Cardi B and the Ric Flair Driip artist first announced their split; however, the couple reconciled. Then, in the year 2020, Cardi B formally filed for divorce, which was called off soon.

While being surrounded by these new divorce news pieces, Cardi B also announced on Aug 1 that she is pregnant with a third child.

Taking to Instagram, she broke the news, while it was on July 31 that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage.

