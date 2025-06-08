Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin FAKE Break Up? Coldplay Star’s Materialists Shout-Out Raises Eyebrows

Chris Martin is continuing to be the perfect partner to Dakota Johnson, whom he has been dating for eight years and was rumored to be engaged to, amid break-up reports swirling the internet.

According to PEOPLE, the couple recently went their separate ways, and a source close to them revealed that it felt ‘final’ this time, hinting at the possibility of their relationship coming to a dead end. However, at Coldplay’s LA Angeles concert on June 6, the frontman gave a loud shoutout to Materialists.

Advertisement

Chris Martin’s show of support towards his reported ex-girlfriend Dakota Johnson

As a part of the group’s global Music of the Spheres tour, the quartet’s concerts in the USA have been a highlight for fans. During the latest stop, they were met with a surprise as the singer brought the Los Angeles leg to a close with the following words, “Thank you so much, everybody. Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other. Don’t forget to see Materialists. We love you!”

This is particularly notable, as Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson reportedly split after dating for a long time, even eyeing marriage plans, despite having secretly gotten engaged.

The sudden shoutout has raised concerns that the two are faking their break-up to turn attention to the actress’ upcoming film Materialists, which premieres on June 27. Co-starring Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal as her two love interests, the romance film has been widely anticipated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old recently stepped out, turning up a revenge dress moment while promoting the film. She has been mum on the rumors of a split; however, the engagement ring, which was previously a fan favorite, has been notably absent from her finger.

The couple has been dating for a long time, post Chris Martin’s divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two children. In an on-and-off relationship, the Coldplay singer and Fifty Shades of Grey actress’s separation seems to be far from over as of now.

ALSO READ: Fact check: Was BTS' Jimin snubbed by Chris Martin during Coldplay's concert in Seoul? Fans reveal truth