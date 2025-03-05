Inka Williams Makes Channing Tatum 'Happy' After Zoe Kravitz Breakup, Says Insider About New Romance; Report

Channing Tatum made headlines after he appeared alongside model Inka Williams during a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on February 28, surprising everyone. Now, updating about their connection, the source spilled details about this new romance.

An insider revealed to People magazine, that they have been “seeing” one another in a romantic way. The source further shared that both the individuals got to know each other “through friends. She’s great”, adding “She has her own life. She's young, but seems older."

They shared to the outlet that Deadpool & Wolverine actor has returned to Los Angeles after he completed shooting in North Carolina and that he, “spends a lot of time with" Everely, who he shared with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The insider also said, “Channing's doing well. [Inka] makes him happy," and that he will reunite with ex-fiance Zoe Kravitz in the Spring for another film venture. The source continued, “It shouldn't be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms."

This comes almost for months after he and his ex-partner, Kravotz went their own ways. The former pair shocked everyone when they broke their engagement in October 2024. Many people online shared their respective reactions over this as the duo was heavily shipped by the netizens across various social media platforms.

The ex-couple had also collaborated with one another professionally. The Big Little Lies star helmed the venture titled Blink Twice- which starred Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, and many more.

When it comes to the Fly Me To The Moon star and Willams’ reported romance, both became the subject of speculation when they were spotted together in Santa Monica back in January, according to the Daily Mail.

