Robert Downey Jr to Assemble Avengers and Fantastic Four Against X-Men? Avengers: Doomsday's Alan Cumming Accidentally Drops MAJOR Spoiler
Robert Downey Jr. is set to spark a showdown between the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, according to Alan Cumming’s accidental spoiler.
Avengers and Fantastic Four vs. mutants showdown is imminent as Avengers: Doomsday starts filming. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom might be the key instigator, as per the latest leaked spoilers.
The MCU is laying the groundwork for a titanic showdown between its legendary factions, with Avengers: Doomsday set to redefine the franchise's future. With filming officially underway, new information is surfacing, suggesting a plot that sees the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four go head-to-head, with Doctor Doom orchestrating it all.
Alan Cumming, reprising his role as Nightcrawler, recently assured fans of his return in the upcoming feature film. In an interview with British media, the actor confirmed that he is already rehearsing complex action scenes. Significantly, he spoke about filming scenes of "fighting things that aren't there," which indicates heavy dependence on CGI.
One of the stories from Cumming's interview caused special excitement. When someone asked him which unseen enemy his choreography depicted, the production team allegedly called it "Pedro Pascal's head," playfully referencing Pascal's involvement in the movie.
To connect the dots, some of the X-Men's and RDJ's scenes are bound to be computer-generated, given the nature of their characters. Pascal, meanwhile, is reportedly playing the role of Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars.
These spoilers fit into increasing fan theories that Avengers: Doomsday will revolve around an epic battle between the new set of Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. Marvel will unleash the movie in theaters on 1st May, 2026.
