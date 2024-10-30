Channing Tatum Shared Post About THIS Project With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Split Rumor Went Public; READ

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly ended their three-year relationship but just hours before the news of their break-up became public, Tatum first took to social media, announcing their collaboration on a film titled Alpha Gang. In a recently uploaded Instagram Story, Tatum shared a screenshot from an article reporting on the newly joined cast members of their upcoming project. Alpha Gang co-star Dave Bautista first uploaded the post that Tatum shared.

Although Tatum did not provide any context to the image, Bautista seemed to be looking forward to the film and was excited about the movie’s plot. He captioned his post writing, "Alpha Gang follows alien invaders disguised as a ruthless 1950s biker gang sent to conquer Earth—until emotions derail their mission. Thrilled to join this project with the Zellner brothers and an out-of-this-world cast. Get ready for something epic!"

The movie hosts a pool of stars in the cast including Tatum, Kravitz, Cate Blanchett, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough, and Bautista as per Deadline. The film is produced by Blanchett and directed by the Zellner brothers.

It’s a moderately bizarre, sci-fi comedy about a bunch of aliens who manage to take on the form of a rugged motorcycle gang in the 1950s with the idea of invading Earth. However, things go off course when the aliens develop emotions, catch feelings, and become humanized.

Kravitz and Tatum’s relationship started in 2021 when The Batman actress cast Tatum in her directorial debut Blink Twice. Due to their proximity while filming the movie, the two raised dating speculation, and by September, their relationship became public leading to their engagement in October 2023.

In an interview with People in July, Tatum mentioned speaking to Kravitz while shooting the movie which he found difficult but enjoyed simply because she was a part of his overall experience.

He praised her problem-solving skills and said whenever there were tough moments, having her on the set meant they would be solving them together. Meanwhile, Kravitz echoed his love for her saying, "I hope so. I mean, I think that art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

As reported by People, though the couple has split up, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz will share the screen in the Cate Blanchett production, Alpha Gang.

