Charli XCX Set To Make Guest Appearance In Benito Skinner’s Upcoming Amazon Comedy Series Overcompensating

Charli XCX is booked and busy! She has been confirmed to appear in a guest role in Benito Skinner's Prime Video comedy series Overcompensating in addition to being its executive music producer. Skinner recently let fans know she will deliver her acting chops on the show via his Instagram. Amazon has also confirmed the casting.

The series Overcompensating has been created by the writer Benito Skinner, inspired by his own life events. It specifically portrays American colleges through the eyes of Benny, a closeted ex-footballer homecoming king who meets Carmen, a high school outcast who wants to belong. With the help of Benny's older sister, he and Carmen try to survive heady college life with fake IDs, parties, and lots of vodka.

Skinner took to Instagram to tease Charli's appearance on the show as he announced season 1 has been concluded. In his caption, he wrote, "I think you are going to love it as much as we loved making it. Oh and if you thought @charli_xcx was only doing the music..."

The story itself is humorous but touches quite personally on the question of why and how people try too hard and try to be who they are not. The writing and executive production of this series is done by Skinner, Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin, while Charli XCX holds the discretion of the executive music producer. The series will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

As per Deadline, the Apple singer is also slated to appear in I Want Your Sex, a thriller that will be helmed by Gregg Araki and stars Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman. She’s also attached to David Lowery’s upcoming A24 film Mother Mary, which she executive produces the score for, starring Anne Hathaway.

Moreover, she is also on board with Deadpool & Wolverine's Emma Corrin and Maika Monroe from Longlegs to star in 100 Nights of Hero. It is an upcoming period fantasy drama helmed by Julia Jackman and adapted from the graphic novel by Isabel Greenberg. The movie will feature Red, White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine.

Charli XCX has previously contributed to the Speed Drive track, which was part of the Barbie motion picture soundtrack, apart from hit tracks in The Fault in Our Stars and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Her sixth studio album, BRAT, released in the month of June, became an internet sensation, taking the music charts and pop culture by storm.

