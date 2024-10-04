Charlie Puth Reveals Reason Why He Has 'No Problem' Poking Fun At Himself On New Roku Mockumentary Series: 'Nobody Wants To See...'

Charlie Puth released the trailer for his highly-anticipated six-episode series The Charlie Puth Show last month. The singer recently revealed his experience filming the series and shared that he feels comfortable joking about himself in the show. The anticipation for the series is palpable!

His latest Roku mockumentary offers a comedic behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of a pop star, with Puth portraying a fictional version of himself. What's more, it features cameo appearances by the legendary Will Ferrell, the beloved Courteney Cox, and the iconic John Legend. Read on for more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Charlie Puth opened up about filming his new mockumentary series. According to the official synopsis, the show follows a fictionalized version of Puth, who, with the help of his famous friends, tries to navigate the cultural landscape and go beyond pop stardom to become a multi-hyphenate talent after being told that being just a musician is no longer enough.

The Dangerously hitmaker shared with the publication his desire for the show to feel natural. He acknowledged that delivering lines could sound rigid as a non-actor, so they opted for a more spontaneous approach. He emphasized that everyone involved in the series, from the cast to the crew, had a fantastic time, and he relished the opportunity to step out of his comfort zone. The outlet also highlighted Puth's humility, noting that he considered it an 'honor' to be humorously 'roasted' by guest star Will Ferrell in the show's first episode.

The singer then revealed how he wrote lines on the spot, thinking it would be funny for the character to say that "Shawn Mendes is the better version" of him. He explained that he has "no problem" making fun of himself, noting that it's not that serious, but rather a way to keep things light-hearted.

The Attention hitmaker noted that there are many more serious things in the world to worry about, so it's nice to have some 'comic relief'. He believes that incorporating humor and self-deprecation in his music is a way to connect with his audience and provide a break from the seriousness of life, encouraging them to not take themselves too seriously.

Charlie Puth humbly added, "Nobody wants to see a successful artist make a self-righteous, grandiose, ‘Look at me…’ Maybe people want to see that, but I don’t know if people want to see that from me."

Puth admitted that the character is "99%" like him, expressing that he doesn't know if he is audibly loud and quirky like the one he plays in the show. The singer noted that he likes entertaining people and said it’s why he made the show, expressing his desire for viewers to laugh and enjoy while watching his series.

The six-episode series, The Charlie Puth Show, is now available for streaming on The Roku Channel. Get ready for a dose of laughter and fun!