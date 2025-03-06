Chelsea Handler Shuts Down Ralph Fiennes Romance Rumors After Oscars Party Sighting; READ

Chelsea Handler spoke about the romance rumors linking her to Ralph Fiennes. The speculation started after the two were seen leaving Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party together on March 2.

The event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, followed the 2025 Academy Awards. While they walked the red carpet separately, they were later spotted linking arms as they exited the star-studded party.

Chelsea wore a strapless silver gown by Khoon Hooi, while the Harry Potter star kept on the same black-tie tuxedo he had worn to the awards show.

Despite the buzz, Chelsea clarified that there was nothing romantic happening. “I saw that. I saw about 30,000 articles come through,” she told Entertainment Tonight. She added, “Ralph Fiennes and I went from one party to another party with a group of people, and that’s all that happened.”

The comedian, who turns 50 this year, made it clear that she does not see herself or Ralph Fiennes as the marrying type. “I don’t think Ralph Fiennes is marriage material, and I don’t think I’m marriage material,” she said.

Chelsea Handler has been open about what she looks for in a partner. While promoting her new Netflix special, The Feeling, which premieres on March 25, she confirmed that her ideal partner does not need to be a celebrity.

This is not the first time Chelsea and Ralph have been seen together. In February, they shared a lighthearted moment during the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. Ralph participated in a skit with Chelsea while she was hosting the show.

She joked about one of her favorite films, Babygirl, and was handed a glass of milk as a nod to the movie’s famous scene. Ralph then recited lines from the film’s star, Harris Dickinson, saying, “Good girl. Good girl. Good girl.” Chelsea played along and responded, “Keep going. Don’t stop, go on, go on.”

Later in the show, Chelsea joked about how Ralph’s past characters had still managed to be attractive to her, despite their dark roles.

She mentioned that he had played a ruthless Nazi, an evil lord, and a celibate cardinal, yet she had still found him appealing in each role. She added that she hoped he would never portray Vladimir Putin because she didn’t want to go through that again.

Despite the romance rumors, Chelsea remains focused on her work. She continues her Las Vegas residency at The Cosmopolitan and is promoting her latest book, I’ll Have What She’s Having, which is out now.