Cheryl Burke Has THIS Advice for Artem Chigvintsev's Wife After DWTS Pro's Arrest; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

A lot has been happening in Artem Chigvintsev's life, following his arrest last month. While his wife, Nikki Garcia, has filed for divorce, recently, Cheryl Burke has come forth with friendly advice.

The former DWTS pro was arrested on August 29, 2024, on a felony charge of corporal injury to a spouse. While this incident happened in Napa Valley, no names have been officially announced yet, of who was exactly involved in the event. However, Nikki Garcia has been presumed to be the spouse in the discussion.

Following the arrest, Nikki Garcia then went on to file for divorce from Chigvintsev on September 13, this year, over which Burke came with her kind words.

“It's not easy, but I believe if you just give the time that you need to grieve, we all grieve differently, there's no one way that someone should experience grief,” the podcast host stated in her words of wisdom.

She further went on to add that it is crucial to choose yourself and also protect yourself.

In the words that the Sex, Lies and Spray Tans host had for Nikki Garcia, she even stated that she thinks in today’s society, people usually consider what other people think, or what they want from them, without giving real attention to themselves. People need to figure out what they want, even if that means going in a bit different way than society.

Cheryl Burke shared this advice with the former WWE star, as she had gone through the same situation herself. Back in the year 2022, Burke had to go through a public divorce from her former husband and actor Matthew Lawrence.

Back when the DWTS pro was arrested, Cheryl Burke had gone into shock knowing about the whole situation while she was recording one of her episodes.

In the August 30, 2024 episode of Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, the host opened up talking about the arrest, as she was concerned for the couple and their kid.

Cheryl Burke also called Artem Chigvintsev “my family” and someone whom she grew up with.

"We used to live together in my family's home in the Bay Area. It's so shocking. I get kind of emotional. My heart goes out to everyone involved,” Cheryl Burke stated during the episode.

As per a report by the Daily Mail, Artem Chigvintsev and Garcia got married back in the year 2022 in Paris, France. However, per a US Weekly document, the two then also tied the knot in the United States in January 2023.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

