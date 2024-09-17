Is DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev Seeking Spousal Support Amid Wife Nikki Garcia's Divorce Filing? Here's What Filing Says

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's marriage is facing a tough legal battle. The Dancing with the Stars pro has responded to Garcia's recent divorce filing by raising concerns about spousal support and other financial matters. The couple, who have been married for nearly two years, have a son together and are now focusing on co-parenting during their separation.

In response to Nikki Garcia's divorce filing on September 11, Artem Chigvintsev has asked the court for spousal support. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Chigvintsev also requests that Garcia not receive spousal support.

His legal team clarified that these requests are standard in divorce settlements to protect financial rights and that failing to request support at this stage would result in losing the right to seek it later.

"As a standard practice, the divorce response preserves Mr. Chigvintsev’s financial rights to support and fees. Failure to check these boxes in the responsive pleadings waives the right to seek such remedies," said Ilona Antonyan, Chigvintsev's attorney.

"There is no motion pending for spousal support or fees, also known as the Request for Order. The parties intend to resolve all pending issues on mutually acceptable terms.”

Chigvintsev has also requested that Garcia pay his legal fees. Additionally, he has requested that the court determine their putative spouse status for the duration of their marriage.

Advertisement

This legal term is used to decide whether their marriage was valid under certain circumstances. According to court documents, their marriage lasted from August 26, 2022, to January 19, 2023.

Both parties are navigating the divorce while also co-parenting their son, Matteo. Antonyan said that at this time, Mr. Chigvintsev will not comment on any pending proceedings. The parties are focused on co-parenting and working together for the best interests of their son.

Garcia filed for divorce in Napa Valley, California, on September 11, 2023, after a nearly two-year marriage. Her filing came nearly two weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested on charges of corporal injury to a spouse. On the same day as the filing, PEOPLE reported that Garcia had hired a divorce lawyer.

Garcia's initial petition requested legal and physical custody of their son, Matteo, with visitation rights granted to Chigvintsev. She also requested that spousal support be terminated for both parties.

At the time of the filing, a Garcia representative confirmed to PEOPLE that Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce and she continues to request privacy for herself and her family at this time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Marc Agnifilo? What We Know About Him Amid Rapper's Arrest