Chris Columbus Addresses Cillian Murphy's Voldemort Casting Rumors, Shares Thoughts on HBO's Harry Potter Series: 'There's a Certain Restriction'

Chris Columbus, director of the first two original Harry Potter movies, is sharing his thoughts about HBO's new television take on J.K. Rowling's magical classic. Columbus has also weighed in on the rumors surrounding the casting of Cillian Murphy as Lord Voldemort.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Nosferatu, Columbus said to People that the new series represents a chance to explore themes he was never able to bring out in his earlier work.

He told the outlet, "I think it's a spectacular idea because there's a certain restriction when you're making a film. Our film was two hours and 40 minutes, and the second one was almost as long."

Reflecting on his experience in directing Sorcerer's Stone (2001) and The Chamber of Secrets (2002), Columbus weighed in on the difficulty of compressing Rowling's long novels into feature-length films. He embraced the series format, which can delve deeper into the nuances of the books.

The director stated that having several episodes per book would allow creators to include plot points and scenes that had to be omitted in the films due to time constraints.

"The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that's fantastic. You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn't have an opportunity to do all these great scenes that we just couldn't put in the films," Columbus added.

Advertisement

While the casting for the HBO series is still ongoing, fans have already begun to speculate online. One of the most popular ideas is to cast Cillian Murphy as Lord Voldemort, the iconic villain previously portrayed by Ralph Fiennes. Columbus is a fan of Murphy's work and endorses the idea, calling the actor amazing.

He said, "Well, Cillian is one of my favorite actors, so that would be amazing. Cillian is a fantastic actor. I would be all in favor of Cillian."

The new Harry Potter series is highly anticipated, with fans waiting with bated breath for any news that arises during the filming. All of the original eight films are currently available to stream.

ALSO READ: Director Chris Columbus Quit THIS Film After Actor Chevy Chase Treated Him Like 'S**t'; Recalls 'Bizzare' Meetings