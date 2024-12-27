Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Shares Happy Family Photo With 3 Kids Enjoying Christmas

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky truly knows how to capture netizens' hearts with her snippets about her family. This time, she shared an adorable picture during Christmas with her husband and their three children– twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10, and their 12-year-old daughter named Rose.

Pataky took to her Instagram on December 26, Thursday and shared the heartfelt post on her handle. In the picture, we can see the family in the true holiday spirit as they pose wearing, what appears to be the same onesie. Pataky captured the selfie, while her children and the Thor star posed behind in the frame.

She also did not forget to capture the beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Pataky captioned this post with, “Hope you all had a great Christmas!!!!” Many of her followers commented on the picture by complimenting the family and wishing them on the occasion.

During the holiday, the Marvel actor also shared post on his Instagram in which he showcased elves places at various places. One of the elves was placed on the toilet seat and the bowl was filled with froot loops with a spoon.

In the video, Hemsworth said, “Merry Christmas everyone, just want to say keep your eyes peeled because the elves have done it again,” adding, “Look at them. Cheeky little buggers, they’re everywhere. Stay sharp.” He captioned the post with, “Merry Xmas everyone.” The post surely got some netizens talking in the comments section.

However, when it comes to melting people’s hearts online, the couple is notorious for that. Many times both of them have shared snippets, whether that be with one another or with their kids, and they have managed people to swoon over these posts. This is also one of the reasons why Hemsworth and Pataky are one of the most loved pairs on the Internet.

