Chris Columbus Reveals THIS Unforgettable Scene In Home Alone Was A Total Accident; DEETS

Home Alone has given us multiple unforgettable moments from the movie but the one that stands out the most is the aftershave scene, in which the lead star, Macaulay Culkin, leaves his hands on his face, creating a cute moment, as he screams looking in the mirror. But you’d be surprised to know that the scene was not planned, as the film helmer Chris Columbus said it was a total “accident.”

During his appearance on The Hollywood Reporters Awards Chatter podcast, Columbus stated that the hand placement was Culkin’s idea. He said, “The aftershave thing was in the script. Part of it was an accident.”

The director states that Culkin was asked to put the aftershave on, then place his hand on his face, quickly remove them, and then scream. He stated that was the direction he gave him on the initial take and the actor held his hands there, adding, “For whatever reason, I don't know.”

Columbus shared that maybe Culkin was experiencing nervousness, adding that he did not move his hand placement from his cheeks, which resulted in making everybody “laugh.” He added that usually when the crew’s the one laughing, it means that it's not hilarious, but the “crew laughed,” and they kept that in the initial preview of the movie and the audience loved that, so it was a total “accident.”

The filmmaker stated that it was the lead actor who made that happen and that he did not know if Culkin recalled why he ended up doing that. Columbus added that he could not take “credit” for giving him that direction.

Knowing this iconic moment was not planned truly makes this movie a lot more special than it already is. The film will forever remain a classic and comfort watch for many people around the globe.

