What Happened To Christina Aguilera's Knee? Genie In A Bottle Singer Opens Up About High Heels Issues

After all the years and time she spent performing onstage, Christina Aguilera has a piece of advice that may help out another aspiring artist. The singer talked about how wearing heels has caused problems for her knee cartilage.

The veteran singer chatted with Raye in a new interview by Rolling Stone (published on October 21, Monday). During the conversation, they spoke about subjects ranging from goals and influences in the showbiz.

When Aguilera was asked by the publication about what advice she would like to give, looking back at her own life lesson, to the Escapism artist.

Praising Raye, the Beautiful vocalist truthfully shared that she thinks Raye is already “ahead of the game.” She continued, “I mean, even the fact that she sings barefoot. I’ve already f***ed up my legs and my feet so bad with all this high-heel nonsense.”

The songstress further revealed that this has caused issues with the cartilage in her knee. Aguilera said that was what she loved about Raye. She admitted, "I never had the balls to just do it. Those are the best when you just feel the floor underneath.”

The 26-year-old expressed the reason why she usually decides to ditch footwear while performing. Raye explained that when she wears shoes, all she is thinking is about wearing them. She asked if it was “weird.”

The British singer then asked Lady Marmalade vocalist about her hardest singing performance. Aguilera shared that it was A Song For You with Herbie Hancock. The singer shared that it was because the arrangement was very complex, “delicate, and full of ad-libs.”

Aguilera continued the conversation by saying that she sang Run To You for Whitney Huston, which was frightening for her but the late singer was very lovely and sweet towards her.

With years of dedication to her craft, Aguilera made a place for herself in this industry. She teamed up with Spotify to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her self-titled album.

The songstress looked back at her journey during the special. Aguilera was also joined by other artists, including Sabrina Carpenter. They performed the rendition of What A Girl Wants together. She was also joined by Machine Gun Kelly, who showed off his talent on an electric guitar as she sang her hit track, Genie In The Bottle.

