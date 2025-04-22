Conclave: Where to Watch Ralph Fiennes Starrer Film on OTT Amid Pope Francis’ Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Pope Francis’ death, which was reportedly announced on Monday, shocked people globally. It's only natural for people to think about the election process for the new pope. Talking about the same, this may remind some individuals that the 2024 film, Conclave, is based on the same premise.

In case you fall into the category of people who have not watched the acclaimed venture, don't worry, as the movie is available to watch online.

For the unversed, the Ralph Fiennes starrer project was available to be watched on Peacock, but it was eventually removed from the streamer in early April, per People magazine. It will reportedly be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 22, starting from midnight ET.

According to Deadline, the streamer swap happened because of an 18-month split contract between Universal and Amazon Prime Video, which gave Peacock the rights to stream the group’s movies for the initial four months and the last four months, with Amazon Prime Video as the project’s home in the intervening period.

When it comes to the movie’s storyline, after the death of the pope, the College of Cardinals starts the process of naming the new pope. Cardinal Thomas, played by Fiennes, is in charge of leading the election.

As per IMDb, Cardinal Lawrence “finds himself at the center of a web of conspiracies and intrigue that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.”

Apart from Fiennes, the Oscar-winning movie also stars Stanley Tucci, Lucian Msamati, Sergio Castellitto, John Lithgow, Thomas Loibl, Jacek Koman, Isabella Rossellini, Rony Karmer, Carlos Diehz, and many others.

