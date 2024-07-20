Country Singer Rory Feek Finds Love Again: Marries Daughter's School Teacher 8 Years After Wife Joey's Passing

Country singer and songwriter Rory Feek has remarried eight years after the death of his wife and singing partner, Joey Feek, and with the blessing of his 10-year-old daughter, Indiana.

Feek, 59, married his partner, teacher Rebecca, on Sunday, July 14. The singer shared in a blog post that the duo pledged their union “under a beautiful timber frame pavilion” in Greycliff, Montana.

At the ceremony, attended by the pair’s close friends and family members, Feek pulled a heartfelt surprise for his bride when he presented her with a song he wrote for her called I Do. The track also came with a music video featuring snippets from Feek and Rebecca’s wedding. Have a look at it below.

Love song at the altar: Feek serenades Rebecca in a heartfelt wedding surprise

The music video for Rory and Rebecca’s love song included glimpses of the bride walking down the aisle in a long-sleeved white wedding dress with her hair up in an elegant bun, decorated with a quintessential veil. As she joined Feek, who looked dapper in a maroon vest over a white button-up shirt, at the altar, her soon-to-be husband presented his unconventional wedding gift to her: a wedding song.

While Feek serenaded Rebecca in front of the wedding guests, she could be seen wiping tears and looking adoringly at him.

Sealing the deal with a kiss, Rebecca and Feek soon joined Indiana, the latter's daughter with his late wife Joey, who served as Rebecca’s bridesmaid. She also played a part in getting her school teacher to marry her dad and become her new mother, per Feek.

Rory Feek details how his daughter played Cupid for him and Rebecca

In his blog post, Feek shared that while he had developed feelings for Rebecca, his daughter had only seen her as her school teacher and a friend for the longest time. He waited patiently to see Indiana come to terms with her father’s relationship with her teacher. Feek detailed how his life changed for the better one day in March when his daughter wanted to tell him something important.

Indy, according to Feek’s blog post, informed him that she had asked Rebecca to be her new mother. As he wiped his tears, Feek told his daughter it was a wonderful idea, and the couple began planning their nuptials soon after, leading to their wedding on July 14. The singer noted in his blog that seeing Rebecca and his daughter at the wedding was a memory he would cherish forever.