Critics Choice Awards 2025: Chelsea Handler Shades Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle: 'Personally Extend...'

Chelsea Handler didn't have any qualms about controversy during her monologue at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. She took aim at the ongoing legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In her monologue at the ceremony on February 7, Handler referred to the chaos that filled the headlines lately, acknowledging how recent news could not be forecasted. She said that distractions were needed at times like this before sarcastically thanking Lively and Baldoni for providing one.

Handler began, "I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country. Waking up every day not knowing what news we're going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us."

She continued, "So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Thank you for providing us with that distraction."

Handler's wisecracks were on a roll as she claimed that, public opinion notwithstanding in the controversy over the film, everyone could unite in one agreement that there wouldn't be any sequel to It Ends With Us. That line elicited chuckles from the audience.

"I'm grateful. I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel," she joked.

Chelsea Handler's monologue occurs against the backdrop of a very public court drama between the two. In December, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign—claims he denied. A month later, the other party countersued, demanding a whopping $400 million in damages while leveling defamation and extortion charges.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards 2025 was broadcast live on E! from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.