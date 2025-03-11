Cruel Intentions to Return with Season 2? Amazon Reveals If It Will Axe Sarah Catherine Hool Starrer After Debut Run

Amazon Prime Video has canceled Cruel Intentions after its debut season. The series, which was a modern update of the 1999 movie of the same name, premiered in November 2024 but will not return for a second season.

The show had a long and complicated path to release, starting at Freevee in 2021 before being picked up by Prime Video in 2023, as per Variety.

The series struggled to gain traction with both audiences and critics. It failed to appear on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts and had a 24% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 10 reviews. Amazon does not typically share viewership numbers, making it unclear how many people watched the show.

The show followed students at Manchester College, a prestigious university near Washington, D.C., where reputation and social standing were everything.

It centered on step-siblings Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), who were willing to do whatever it took to maintain their power.

When a hazing scandal threatened the Greek life system, they plotted to seduce Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States, to protect their status.

The cast also included Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Brooke Lena Johnson. Neal H. Moritz and Roger Kumble, who were involved in the original movie, served as executive producers.

The cancellation marks yet another failed attempt to bring Cruel Intentions to television. Before this version, NBC ordered a pilot in 2016 that would have served as a sequel to the original film, with Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role as Kathryn Merteuil. However, it never moved forward.

Earlier, Fox had also attempted a prequel series, which was scrapped before airing. The footage was later edited into the direct-to-video movie Cruel Intentions 2 in 2001. Another direct-to-video sequel, Cruel Intentions 3, was released in 2004.

The original Cruel Intentions movie, released in 1999, starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. It was an adaptation of the classic novel Dangerous Liaisons and became a cult favorite.