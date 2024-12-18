Daddy Yankee Accuses Estranged Wife Mireddys González of Withdrawing USD 100 Million Without Authorization Amid Divorce: Report

Daddy Yankee is accusing his estranged wife, Mireddys González, of withdrawing $100 million from two of his corporate bank accounts without his knowledge or authorization amid their ongoing divorce. According to court documents obtained by Billboard, the Puerto Rican rapper, born Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, claims that González took $80 million from his El Cartel Records account and another $20 million from his Los Cangros account.

González allegedly served as CEO, and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos, served as secretary/treasurer of the record labels founded by the musician.

According to the reggaeton artist, the alleged embezzlement of company funds occurred on Thursday after he had already revoked the sisters' authority and warned them against carrying out any transactions on behalf of the business. In his filing, Yankee also noted that he lacks access, interference, and information regarding all the fortune he generated and continues to generate, to which he is entitled.

He asked the court to enforce the immediate removal of the sisters from any and all functions within his corporations and to instruct them to safely deliver any information or documentation that they have illegitimately withheld.

The Grammy winner claimed that the two improperly obtained greater power over the operation of El Cartel than they were authorized, which resulted in “detrimental and negligent performance of the company.”

Furthermore, he alleged that they failed to render an accurate account of their actions, disregarded formalities and requirements of corporate legislation, and made irresponsible financial decisions.

For example, Yankee claimed that González sold his music catalog to Concord by hiring a third party to represent El Cartel for an amount that was way undervalued compared to its potential price.

The Gasolina chart-topper was allegedly not provided a copy of the contract documents and remains unaware of the scope of the transaction or the details of what was or wasn’t sold, including any limitations on the use of his musical creations.

González and González Castellanos have yet to respond to the matter.

Earlier this month, Yankee revealed that he and González, his high school sweetheart, were divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage. In a Spanish statement shared via his story and reported by Page Six, the Despacito hitmaker explained that, although he spent many months trying to salvage his decades-long marriage, he ultimately decided to respect González’s decision to file for divorce.

The couple, who wed in 1995, shares a daughter, Jesaaelys, 28, and a son, Jeremy, 26. Yankee is also a father to another daughter, Yamilet, from a previous relationship.

Yankee, for those who may not know, announced his retirement from music to serve God in December 2023.

