David Hasselhoff's Daughter Pays Heart-wrenching Tribute to Late Mom Pamela Bach: 'I Don't Know If...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hayley Hasselhoff, who happens to be the daughter of the late star Pamela Bach and father David Hasselhoff, recently took to social media to express her shattered emotions, following her mother's death.

The shocking news of the Baywatch star’s death by suicide surfaced last week and stunned everyone in the Hollywood film industry.

Hayley Hasselhoff, in her Instagram Story, began by remembering the night she learned about her mother's death, expressing, “I don’t know if it’s because it’s been a week since your passing or the synchronization of the rain tonight, just like the night of.”

Hayley Hasselhoff then went on to state that she hopes one day she will find comfort in the sound of rain, which will “symbolize” Pamela Bach’s spirit going to heaven. “But for now, all I hear is my heart aching for you,” Hayley Hasslehoff continued.

Mentioning that her heart has been shattered, Hayley added that yet she feels whole knowing that her late mother will be her best friend always and her heart and her whole world. Describing Pamela Bach as her biggest supporter, Hayley Hasselhoff detailed that her mornings are the toughest since the time her mom passed away. “I would run to my phone to dial you the second I’d wake up, no matter the time, no matter where I was in the world. You were always there,” Hayley expressed.

Stating that her yearning is unlike anything she has ever known, the daughter addressed her mother in her social media story, stating that she needs Pamela Bach to know that she will always love her in every form.

Further expressing her present days, Hayley Hasselhoff mentioned that she is choosing to be strong only to make Pamela Bach proud.

In her Instagram Story that was uploaded on March 13, 2025, Hayley Hasselhoff also mentioned that she and her older sister, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, would carry the pride that their mother taught them.

Pamela Bach passed away on March 5, 2025.