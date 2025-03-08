Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Became ‘Kinder and Kinder’ Over the Years; Actress’s Former Nanny Reveals Her Personal Struggles

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff’s former nanny and assistant — Dateline's Andrea Canning — recalled memories of the actress amid her tragic death at 64 on Wednesday, March 5. Speaking to People magazine, recalled becoming fast “friends” with the late actress.

The duo first met when Canning was a journalism intern at Baywatch while Pamela was married to the show’s star, David Hasselhoff, from 1989 to 2006. Reacting to Pamela's tragic demise, Canning told the outlet that she was taken aback by the unexpected news.

She revealed that the actress “struggled” after a motorcycle crash involving her and the Knight Rider actor. Pamela’s former rep, Terry Ahern, told the outlet that she was left with a broken neck and back in the aftermath and started suffering from arthritis.

"The last time I saw her, she was walking with a cane. She wasn't the Pamela I knew," Canning told the outlet. However, despite health and financial concerns, the late actress was kind in her demeanor.

According to the journalist, Pamela became “kinder and kinder” over the years. She recalled getting messages from her telling how proud she was of her former assistant for creating a happy family and thriving professional life.

Despite having troubles, the Castle Rock actress maintained a positive outlook on life. Canning hopes that she’s remembered as the “sunny cheerleader" that she was with her loved ones. Pamela was found dead in her Hollywood Hills residence on Wednesday in a suspected suicide.

Tributes poured in for the late actress from her industry mates and her ex-husband David Hasslehoff. Pamela is survived by her daughter Hayley Hasslehoff.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.