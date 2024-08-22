Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: EJ Reconnects With Abigail While Stefan Fights To Save His Marriage

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 22, EJ has a chance to meet Abigail again, but this time, she doesn't remember him or their past. They had an affair while EJ was married to Sami, which led to some tense moments between them. Abigail died, but now she's back, though things are not quite as they seem.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

Abigail has lost all her memories, including those of her husband Chad, her children, her parents, and even EJ. Knowing how charming EJ can be, he may try to win Abigail over, but his reasons aren't clear yet. Meanwhile, Chad is upset that Abigail doesn't remember him or their life together. He could use some encouragement from Julie.

Chad recently introduced Abigail to Stefan, but he didn't mention their complicated past. Stefan appreciated that, but he has his own problems. Gabi discovered that Stefan slept with Ava while she was in prison, and now she's not interested in hearing any of his excuses or lies. Stefan still tries to convince Gabi to give their marriage another chance.

Gabi found out about Stefan and Ava from Connie, who seems to be involved in every drama in Salem. Now that she's caused trouble between Gabi, Stefan, and Ava, Connie has more plans. She’s working on covering up loose ends in the murders of Li and EverBob, as well as Rafe’s stabbing. Part of her plan involves getting rid of Melinda for good.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Brady reads an online article about Sarah’s hit-and-run and gets stressed. Kristen calls him, saying he can't see Rachel because his car matches the one that hit Sarah. Brady tells her to stop using the crazy theories and angrily hangs up.

At the apartment, Fiona watches baby Victoria and feels guilty. She’s scared that if Xander finds out she was driving the car that hit Sarah, he’ll never forgive her. She hopes no one discovers it was Brady’s car, but even if they do, at least they won’t know she was the one driving.

At the hospital, Sarah tries to calm Xander, who’s anxious about her test results. She tells him to go home and check on Victoria, assuring him she’ll be fine. Meanwhile, Johnny and Abe find Alex and Chanel arguing. Chanel tells Johnny they were fighting about Allie, but she’s not upset about it anymore. Johnny, relieved, tells her about a new character on their soap that she’d be perfect for. Chanel hesitates, but Johnny convinces her to audition.

Abe later suggests to Alex that he audition for the soap too, even though Alex doubts Chanel and Johnny will like it. Abe says he’ll handle them, and Alex agrees.

Paulina visits Jada, who’s reviewing footage from the night of Sarah’s accident. Jada receives new footage that might help solve the case. Sarah wakes up to find her mom Maggie by her side, and they share a tearful conversation about Sarah's recovery. Sarah is determined to get better and not let the hit-and-run take away her future with her family.

Brady finds a scrape on his car’s bumper and remembers hearing tires screech. He worries he might have hit Sarah. Fiona tries to calm him down, but Brady is panicking and feels like he needs to confess. Meanwhile, Jada finds footage of the grey car hitting Sarah and discovers a partial license plate, feeling like they’ve made a breakthrough in the case.

Brady takes Fiona to see his car, but the car is gone when they get to the parking garage. At the hospital, Kayla informs Sarah that she may have irreversible nerve damage, leaving her devastated.

