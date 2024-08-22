‘It’s An Endless Subject’: The Crown Producer Andy Harries Says There Is ‘Plenty’ Of Potential For Spinoffs Of Royal Drama

Netflix's The Crown based on the life of Britain’s longest reigning monarch late Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most watched shows on the platform. It's a binge-worthy series not just for its intriguing revelations on the inner workings of British rule but also for its aesthetically captured and executed shots and phenomnal performances by the cast, making it a complete package of historical, political and family drama!

Although the show came to its conclusion after six successful seasons, executive producer Andy Harries doesn’t deny the potential and possibility for spinoffs in future. Speaking to BBC’s The Media Show, Harries discusses the show’s future. “It’s obviously an endless subject. We could go back or we could go on,” he told the outlet.

The six seasons of the show is very “defined” and centered in its theme, leaving “plenty of potential” which he suspects the makers might return to. Harries is also the founder of Left Bank Pictures—the Sony backed company that produced the show.

He admitted to the outlet that his company was “lucky” to have gotten the rights of a show such as The Crown. “I can assure you [that deal] feels very, very good and it gives us the opportunity to think about what we can do further with The Crown at some point,” he added, noting that they landed the lucrative deal because it was made “at the beginning of Netflix’s life.”

There has been speculation about the show potentially branching into spin offs or a series of specials or movies. Rumors about a prequel project focusing on the life of Edward VII, who spent ten years in power between 1901 and 1910 has been circling.

In 2022, Deadline reported that Netflix was in early conversations with Harries’ company about a prequel. However, at the end of the year, showrunner Peter Morgan told the outlet that he won’t be writing the word “palace” in scripts anytime soon.

Throughout its six seasons run, The Crown has earned 87 Emmy nominations and 21 wins. It’s nominated at this year’s Emmy in multiple categories including Outstanding Drama Series. Imelda Staunton who played the Queen, Jonathan Pryce who played Prince Philip Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana are also nominated in leading categories.

Other nominees from the series are Lesley Manville for her portrayal of Princess Margaret, Dominic West for playing Prince Charles and Claire Foy for her guest appearance as the younger version of Queen Elizabeth II.

All seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix!

