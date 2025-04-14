Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny Confess to Shooting EJ?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 14, tease a tense day ahead as secrets simmer and suspicions boil over. Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) hides a dangerous truth while Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) inches closer to confronting him. Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) smells trouble when Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) makes a bold move.

After an emotional heart-to-heart with Johnny, Sami nearly asked the big question: Did Johnny shoot EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel)? A phone call interrupted her, but the thought is still very much on her mind. Given Sami’s own rocky past, she hopes Johnny will be honest with her eventually — and it’s only a matter of time before she circles back to demand the truth.

Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) picks up on Johnny’s strange behavior. His cold distance and refusal to open up spark doubts, and Chanel begins to wonder if the man she married is hiding something darker than she ever imagined.

Elsewhere, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) shares unsettling news with Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) after Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) finds Kate’s gun. Although Roman insists Kate couldn’t have pulled the trigger on EJ, DOOL fans know in Salem, nothing is ever that simple. Both Roman and Kate will claim innocence, but with so many hands on that weapon, who’s really telling the truth?

Over at the Kiriakis mansion, Xander Kiriakis battles a new headache as Vivian Alamain stakes her claim to the property. Xander tries to send her packing, but Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) steps in to cool tensions — although even he privately predicts Vivian’s presence will cause no end of trouble.

Days of Our Lives spoilers promise more twists and shocking revelations as this whodunit deepens. With Johnny’s secret weighing heavy and Vivian stirring the pot, Salem’s drama is just getting started. Stay tuned — you won’t want to miss what happens next.