Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Vivian Take Down Philip and Kate to Get What She Wants?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, April 11, tease a day filled with turmoil and shocking revelations. Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) returns with a fierce demand, while Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) struggles with the terrifying possibility that Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) could be guilty of a serious crime. Meanwhile, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) opens up to her son, hoping to mend fractured relationships.

Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) is on edge after discovering a gun in Kate Roberts Brady’s (Lauren Koslow) drawer. Knowing how furious Kate has been with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), Rex fears she might be behind the recent shooting. He shares his unsettling suspicions with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), setting off a chain of worry.

At the same time, Sami confides in Johnny, recounting her painful history with EJ. She reveals how EJ once forced her into a horrifying situation — sleeping with him to save Lucas Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) life — and explains how, despite the betrayal, EJ eventually showed true remorse. Sami admits that her love for EJ has always lingered beneath the surface, and she hopes Johnny will understand and, in time, forgive his father.

Meanwhile, Chanel is grappling with a heavy fear of her own. Troubled by Johnny’s recent anger toward EJ, she worries he might have been involved in the shooting. Encouraged by Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) to open up, Chanel considers confessing her darkest suspicion: that Johnny could have targeted his own father.

Back at the Kiriakis mansion, chaos erupts when Vivian, newly freed from Statesville, makes a dramatic entrance. Catching Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Kate off guard, Vivian demands her cut of the rewards following Philip and Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) takeover of Titan. Vivian, who masterminded the forged letter scheme, is ready to cash in — and she’s not playing nice. She threatens to expose the cover-up, dragging Kate down and blowing up Philip’s success unless she gets what she’s owed.

As Vivian issues her ultimatum and secrets bubble dangerously close to the surface, Friday’s Days of Our Lives promises intense drama and life-altering decisions. Will Philip and Kate bow to Vivian’s demands, or will their empire come crashing down? And can Sami and Chanel find peace amidst all the chaos? Stay tuned for the fireworks.