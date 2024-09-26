Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander’s Revenge Plot Take Brady Down for Good?

On Thursday, September 26, Days of Our Lives promises high tension as Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) embarks on a dangerous mission of revenge. While Xander is determined to make Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) pay, others scramble to stop him before it's too late. With lives on the line and confrontations brewing, the drama intensifies in Salem.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

The episode begins with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) pushing Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) buttons by flaunting his connection with Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis). Since Holly is still upset about Eric’s role in Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) crash, EJ uses the opportunity to gloat, further fueling Eric’s anger. Unable to take EJ’s manipulations any longer, Eric snaps and grabs him, warning him to leave Holly out of any schemes.

Meanwhile, back at the townhouse, Tate Black (Leo Howard) catches Holly snooping around Brady’s bedroom. Suspicious of her motives, Tate demands answers, and Holly must think fast. Will she confess that she’s looking for evidence to incriminate Brady, or will she concoct an excuse to cover her tracks? Regardless of her response, Tate will likely feel betrayed, realizing Holly had ulterior motives in their interaction.

At The Bistro, Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas) continues to bond with Sophia Choi (Madelyn Kientz), offering advice on love. But it’s in the park where the real danger unfolds—Xander reveals to Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) that his vengeful desires have spiraled into a deadly plot. Despite Sarah’s efforts to dissuade him, Xander remains fixated on killing Brady, convinced that his payback is justified.

Advertisement

Determined to stop Xander, Sarah realizes she must act quickly to save Brady’s life. Meanwhile, Xander’s henchman (Brian D. Cohen) ensures that Brady is drugged and left in a vulnerable state, setting the stage for Xander’s final move. Xander plans to use an untraceable gun to complete his mission, but Sarah has a plan of her own. She alerts Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), hoping she can intervene before it’s too late.

As Xander’s obsession with revenge pushes him closer to a fatal decision, Sarah races against the clock to save Brady. With the stakes higher than ever, will Jada stop Xander in time, or will Xander’s plan succeed? Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Xander’s thirst for vengeance won’t go away easily, so stay tuned for more shocking developments as this story unfolds.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava, Gabi, and Connie’s Dangerous Pursuits Leads To Shocking Twists