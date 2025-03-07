Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Tate and Holly’s Relationship Survive the Doug Drama?

On Days of Our Lives this Friday, March 7, Tate Black and Holly Jonas find themselves at odds over her new friendship, while Steve Johnson delivers a troubling confession. Meanwhile, Rachel Blake follows through on a crucial promise, setting the stage for more drama in Salem.

Tate Black isn’t happy about Holly’s growing bond with Doug Williams III. Now that Tate has learned Doug stole a necklace, he’s convinced Holly is making a mistake by associating with him. However, Holly insists Doug is trying to change, and she wants to help him turn his life around.

As their argument escalates, Tate presses Holly for details about the stolen necklace—particularly its owner. Holly, determined to keep Julie Williams out of the mess, avoids giving a direct answer. In response, she accuses Tate of jealousy, making their fight even more intense.

With tensions rising, their relationship takes a serious hit, leaving the future of their romance uncertain.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera urges Rachel Blake to honor a commitment she made. With Ava Vitali refusing to testify, Rachel is set to walk free, and Kristen is eager to reconnect. Kristen also hopes her mother, the elder Rachel Blake, will help keep her daughter’s recent misdeeds in Aremid under wraps.

However, Kristen’s mother reassures her that she has no intention of stirring up more CPS trouble. Whether or not she keeps that promise remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Brady Black corners Ava for a conversation about her current mindset. Ava is still fuming over Kristen, Rachel, and EJ DiMera escaping consequences for the hostage situation, but Brady’s concern shifts her focus.

Sensing that something is off, Ava presses Brady for answers—leading to his shocking admission that John Black is missing. Despite her frustrations, Ava sets aside her anger to offer Brady comfort in his moment of distress.

As the mystery surrounding John deepens, Steve Johnson makes an unsettling confession to Marlena Evans. Although she hopes he’s discovered John’s whereabouts, Steve regretfully admits that he’s just as clueless as she is.

Determined to find answers, Marlena and Steve devise a plan. Their search will soon take them to Washington, where they intend to confront Shane Donovan and uncover the truth about John’s latest mission.

With John missing and new revelations on the horizon, Days of Our Lives is gearing up for an intense storyline. Will Marlena and Steve get the information they need, or will John’s disappearance lead to even greater danger? Stay tuned for the next chapter in this thrilling mystery.