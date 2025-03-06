Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Alex Misinterpret Stephanie’s Secret?

Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is filled with miscommunications and high-stakes drama. Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) may misinterpret Stephanie Johnson’s (Abigail Klein) secret conversation, while Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) works to jog Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) memory. Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) takes matters into her own hands in her search for answers.

Alex picks up on Stephanie’s tense behavior and assumes it has something to do with his new working relationship with Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) at Titan. Although Stephanie insists she’s supportive, Alex senses there’s something more going on.

Later, Stephanie receives a phone call from Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), who reminds her to keep quiet about Joy’s pregnancy test. Unfortunately, Alex may overhear only part of the conversation—particularly a vague statement like, “You’re right. Alex can’t know about the pregnancy test yet.” This could lead Alex to believe Stephanie is pregnant with Philip Kiriakis’ (John-Paul Lavoisier) baby, prompting him to confront her. If so, Stephanie might be forced to reveal the truth about what she knows.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jada remains determined to restore Rafe’s memory, still under the assumption that he’s actually Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering). However, Rafe struggles to recall anything that might help clear his name, leaving him stuck in his current predicament.

Elsewhere, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) confides in Rita Lesley (Maggie Carney) about the fallout from his latest cover-up and the fact that Arnold is no longer in the picture. But just as EJ thinks he’s in the clear, he gets an unexpected and dangerous visitor—Gabi Hernandez. Armed and desperate for answers about Rafe, Gabi demands the truth, but EJ remains tight-lipped.

Advertisement

As Alex jumps to conclusions, Jada presses forward in her efforts to help Rafe, and Gabi takes a risky stand against EJ, tensions in Salem continue to rise. With secrets unraveling and emotions running high, Days of Our Lives fans won’t want to miss what happens next.