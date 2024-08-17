Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Gabi Confronts Stefan About His Affair With Ava

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

For the week of August 19–23 on Days of Our Lives, the spoilers reveal key moments as characters face intense situations, deal with emotional turmoil, and experience possible breakthroughs.

Gabi finally learns the truth about Stefan and Ava’s one-night stand. While it would have been great if EJ had discovered the secret, it was Connie who spilled the details. Connie, loyal to a fault, felt it was her duty, although she might have her reasons for wanting to see Gabi upset.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

With help from Kristen, Gabi set a trap at The Bistro and revealed everything. Now, we can expect Gabi to confront both Ava and Stefan, giving them a piece of her mind on Monday.

Meanwhile, Abigail, or whoever she is, makes a mysterious phone call, telling someone that things are going as planned. This leaves everyone wondering who she was talking to and what her true identity might be. As she continues to adjust to life in Salem, EJ introduces himself, and Chad is encouraged when she recalls a memory—though it’s unclear if the memory is genuine.

In other developments, the Body & Soul start-up sees Johnny and Abe asking Chanel and Alex to audition for the show, hoping to create the next great soap opera super couple. Brady finds himself in trouble again after falling off the wagon. Fiona, who hit Sarah with her car, frames Brady for the accident.

While Brady is distracted, Tate and Holly try to be together, but the drama unfolds as Sophia moves on Tate, showing she’s not over her crush and isn’t concerned about her former friendship with Holly.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, at DiMera, Gabi angrily slams a photo of Stefan on her desk. She takes a call from Connie, who pretends to be sick. Gabi tells her to stay home and rest. Connie then asks when Gabi plans to take revenge on Stefan and Ava, but Gabi insists she needs solid proof first. When Kristen arrives, Gabi hints to Connie that she knows how to get that proof.

After hanging up, Connie tells her cardboard cutout of Li that she’s skipping work to spend the day with him. Meanwhile, Melinda meets with Ava in the Square and reveals that Connie’s resume is full of lies. Melinda insists that Connie needs to be fired immediately, and Ava should inform Gabi.

At the Horton house, Jack tells Julie that Abigail is alive. At the DiMera mansion, Abigail, wearing a silk robe, enters the living room where Chad brings in food. Stefan arrives and jokes about Chad having a sleepover. Chad introduces Abigail, explaining she’s had plastic surgery and amnesia. Abigail awkwardly asks if they were close. Stefan says their relationship was complicated, and Chad agrees.

In the DiMera office, Kristen adjusts a photo of Gabi and Stefan while discussing work. She then mentions that someone driving a grey car hit Sarah. Gabi points out that Ava has a grey car but dismisses the idea since Ava was "busy sleeping with my husband." Kristen tries to downplay it, but Gabi pushes her until Kristen confirms that Ava and Stefan slept together.

At her apartment, Connie ignores a call from Melinda and reassures her cardboard Li that everyone will get what’s coming to them. Later, she plays charades with Li as Melinda knocks on the door.

At the Bistro, Gabi and Ava meet for lunch. Gabi toasts Ava for reviving Gabi Chic but then insults her for sleeping with Stefan.

