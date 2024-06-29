Days of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Gabi's Freedom Brings Joyful Reunion With Stefan, But EJ Conflict Looms

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

For the week of July 1 – July 5 on Days of Our Lives, expect emotional reunions, potential goodbyes, and summertime schemes. Gabi is finally out of Pentonville after being cleared of a crime she didn’t commit.

Gabi and Stefan share a joyful reunion after their long separation. Later, Gabi finds Stefan and EJ in a typical squabble. She will likely defend her husband, but what will happen if she learns about his brief fling with Ava?

Eric is considering leaving town and has been sending out resumes. The idea becomes reality as he tells Nicole he’s leaving today, shocking her. Will she try to stop him?

In other news, those involved in the baby switch plot, including Melinda, have avoided jail time. Melinda got immunity by handing over Clyde’s book to free Gabi, with EJ’s help in getting her fired.

Kristen is now thinking of giving Melinda a key role at DiMera. Meanwhile, Jada informs Steve about the consequences of helping Clyde escape. Ava faces no consequences, but Steve might, which seems unfair.

Lastly, the teens are still scheming despite being caught after prom. Tate shares a secret summer plan with Holly, and if Theresa knew Tate was the mastermind, she might rethink her view of Holly as a bad influence.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Chanel tells Johnny how much she loved having a baby growing inside her, a baby they created together. Since she has to stay overnight, Johnny offers to get her things from home and promises to keep her mother out if he sees her. He also plans to stop by the Pub, but Chanel isn’t hungry anymore.

Abe comforts Paulina in the hospital lobby as Johnny exits Chanel's room. Abe offers his condolences, and Paulina wants to sit with Chanel, but Johnny says Chanel doesn’t want to see her and asks her to respect Chanel’s wishes.

Eric visits Nicole at The Spectator to tell her he might be leaving Salem. He explains he’s applied for jobs in other cities and hopes something works out. Nicole asks if he’s leaving because it’s too painful to see Jude, but Eric says seeing Jude warms his heart. Leaving is painful, but he needs time away to accept he’s not Jude’s father.

EJ calls Rafe from the DiMera mansion, needing to find Melinda to free Gabi. Rafe is confident his team can track her down, but knows Melinda won’t give up Clyde’s black book without an immunity deal. Frustrated, EJ orders Rafe to find her, determined to handle the rest himself.

Gabi runs into Stefan’s arms in the prison’s visitors' room. She’s relieved to be out of solitary, despite still being beaten up. Gabi doesn’t want to dwell on that since they only have an hour together. Stefan grins and tells her she’ll go free today. Gabi wants to believe him but is afraid to hope. Stefan explains the plan with EJ, though Gabi points out that EJ tried to put her in prison. Stefan assures her EJ is on their side now, flashing back to blackmailing EJ over Jude.

Melinda is found and brought to the interrogation room. Rafe demands the black book in exchange for immunity. Skeptical, Melinda asks why EJ would agree. Meanwhile, at the DiMera mansion, Johnny tells EJ that Chanel lost the baby. EJ offers sympathy, which sets Johnny off, reminding EJ that he didn’t want them to have the baby in the first place. EJ tells Johnny he loves him and wants what he wants, and they embrace.

In the hospital lobby, Paulina tells Abe that Dr. Greene couldn’t confirm if the radiation exposure caused Chanel’s miscarriage. Abe tries to console her, but Paulina knows Chanel blames her. In her room, Chanel looks at a sonogram image of her baby. Abe enters and offers his condolences, but Chanel doesn’t want to talk about her mother. Abe wipes her tears and says they can just sit quietly.

When Nicole can’t soothe a fussy Jude, Eric sings "Itsy Bitsy Spider," calming him. Nicole is impressed and says Jude misses him. Eric says he’s lucky to have Nicole. Nicole doesn’t want Eric to leave town but understands. Eric reminds her he hasn’t received any offers yet and will keep her updated.

At the prison, Stefan lies to Gabi, saying EJ is helping them out of family loyalty. Gabi knows there’s more to the story. Stefan reads EJ’s text about Rafe being on the case and is confident Gabi will be free soon. They look forward to being alone together and going to Phoenix to see Ari.

Rafe tells Melinda that Stefan persuaded EJ to sign off on the deal. Melinda agrees to hand over the book, but only after the deal is finalized.

