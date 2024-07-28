What Are Anchor Beings In Deadpool & Wolverine? New MCU Term Explored

Spoiler Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine, read at your own risk.

Deadpool & Wolverine not only brought back two major characters together but also introduced a carousel of terms and timelines of the multiverse to keep track of. There’s Matthew Macfadyen's rogue TVA agent Paradox, evil Cassandra Nova, and more to look out for. But one of the terms that might stuck in your head can be ‘anchor being’.

The phrase is introduced by Paradox in the third installment of Ryan Reynolds’ starrer. As Paradox explains how Wade’s Earth 100005 is dying because of a fading Wolverine, it leaves Wilson scared and terrified. He then sets out on a journey to find Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine equivalent to save his family.

What ‘anchor being’ means?

The Logan we have been watching since 2000’s X-Men movies was the ‘anchor being’ of the said timeline and as he died in 2017’s standalone film, the timeline has been fading away. Paradox further explained to Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool) that Wolverine has become tired of fading away which is why he and his team have made Time Ripper, a machine that can destroy a timeline from existence. And, Wolverine plans to do that on Wade’s Earth within 72 hours.

This means an ‘anchor being’ is defined to be a presence that can stabilize a timeline if they’re in it. When that said being passes away, their timeline starts to wither with them until one day it vanishes completely. This might also answer why with ‘He Who Remains’ death in Loki season 1, caused so much chaos in the Sacred Timeline as he was the ‘anchor being’ of it. But that being said, He Who Remains knew the probability and possibility of what might be the outcome whereas Logan has no clue about it.

Are ‘anchor beings’ the same as ‘nexus beings’?

No. One must not confuse the two terms together. ‘Nexus beings’ can travel through the multiverse without an assistant and are known to harness immense power, like Scarlet Witch or America Chavez from Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

After knowing the timeline chaos, Wade Wilson embarks on a journey while hopping through the multiverse to kidnap another Logan to make him the ‘anchor being’ of his Earth-10005. But before he could finally get his hands on another Hugh Jackman’s Logan, Deadpool met various variants of Logan ranging from Weapon X to more.

Wade finally brings a drunken Wolverine who is known as a failure in his own world. How will he help Deadpool save his is what makes the rest of the narrative. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently ruling the theatres.

