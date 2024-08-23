Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Issues Start in Italy? Source Reveals They ‘Barely Spoke’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are towards a divorce. For a while there were rumors that the couple was having a tough time together, but now these rumors were confirmed as Lopez filed for divorce recently. The couple faced problems in their marriage for quite a while now, but recently a source close to them spoke to Page Six and revealed that they started to face issues when they were in Italy.

The honeymoon was shortlived. A source close to the couple told Page Six that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship problems began during their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy. The couple's honeymoon included multiple public outings full of PDA and shopping.

The source said, "He wasn't delighted with the paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted as if it were surprising that they would be followed around. The insider also claimed that when they weren't in front of the cameras, they would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their lives.

The source also claimed that Affleck had convinced her that he had changed. But unfortunately, it only lasted a short period. Another insider told Page Six that as his recovery started to settle in with normality, Affleck finally came to terms with his restored puppy love. The insider stated that when they began seeing one another again, Affleck was just getting sober. He was vulnerable, and their chemistry likely contributed to this. The source said he was in a frenzied, excitable state.

In May 2024, rumors circulated that the pair was splitting up. According to tabloids, they hadn't seen each other in weeks, and Affleck had moved out of their home, which was subsequently listed for sale. He subsequently moved into his own house, as various tabloids reported. After months of speculation, Lopez recently filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court, as reported by NBC. A source close to Lopez told NBC the pair did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Meanwhile, the couple got married in July 2022; Lopez and Affleck got married in a drive-thru ceremony in Las Vegas. To celebrate their marriage, the pair hosted a grander wedding ceremony at Affleck's house in Georgia in August 2022.

