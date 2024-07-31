Did Ben Affleck Buy His LA Home On Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Amid Sale Of Her NYC Condo? Here's What Report Says

Ben Affleck has got his hands on a massive property in Los Angeles. Reports suggest that the actor bought the property on the same day when his wife Jennifer Lopez sold her New York City condo. To learn more about this new property that The Accountant actor has acquired, keep on reading.

Ben Affleck bought property in LA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might be living a separate life at present, but there are a few points where the couple connects.

As per a recent report by PEOPLE, Ben Affleck recently bought a house in Los Angeles for $20 million. The report further stated that he finalized the deal on the same day when Jennifer Lopez sold her New York City condo.

Surprisingly, the date also happens to be the birthday of the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer, which is July 24.

Per the report, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star bought the estate in LA, with 5 bedrooms days after he publicly listed the Beverly Hills mansion for $68,000,000, along with Lopez. While the property was listed on July 11, both the stars had bought the mansion with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms for $60,850,000 in May 2023. The couple initially attempted to sell the property off-market, the report further stated.

New estate transactions are being reported which are made by both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, but the couple is still spending time separately.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living separately

While Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in New York with her friends and family, the Gone Girl actor was reported to be in California.

The Let’s Get Loud singer began with her birthday festivities on July 20 by having a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons, however, numerous sources reported the absence of Affleck.

Previously, it was also reported that the couple spent most of their summer separately. While Affleck was working on his project, the sequel of The Accountant in Los Angeles, Lopez was spending her time on the East Coast.

The couple had also celebrated major events of this year alone, such as the Fourth of July holiday as well as their two-year wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram, a day after her birthday, Lopez thanked her fans as she was overwhelmed by their wishes and support.

