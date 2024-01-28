Comedian Jay Leno is seeking a conservatorship over his wife, Mavis Leno, who has been diagnosed with dementia. The 73-year-old former host of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno filed court documents to request control over Mavis's affairs, citing the need to structure a living trust and estate plans. This move is intended to ensure that his 77-year-old wife has managed assets sufficient to provide for her care if he were to pass away before her.

Does Jay Leno Have Any Children?

In June 2012, Jay took a moment to express his love for Mavis in Us Weekly's 25 Things You Don't Know About Me feature, mentioning their 32-year marriage and the fact that, despite having no children, they share their lives with a cat.

Jay Leno and Mavis Leno's relationship

Describing her first meeting with Jay, Mavis told The Los Angeles Times in 2014, “It was in January. ... I thought, ‘Holy s--t! That comedian is gorgeous!” she recalled saying friends had encouraged her to “ ‘hang out at the Comedy Store and the Improv — you’ll meet people who can give you jobs.’ ” Mavis further continued, “The first time I went, they sat us front row center. That means you’re this far from the comic. And there was Jay.”

During the interview when Mavis went to use the restroom, she ran into Jay. She told the outlet, “I needed to go to the ladies’ room. What I didn’t know was in the Comedy Store back then, that area was the only place for the comedians to hang out,” she added “So when I came out of the bathroom, he said, ‘Are you that girl in front?’ And I said, ‘Yes, that was me.’”

Jay Leno's conservatorship filing

According to the court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Mavis Leno has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years. The petition emphasizes “Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years,” the petition continued “Jay is fully capable of continuing support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs, as he has throughout their marriage.”

The court filing also mentioned that Mavis Leno's “current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan and that she is undergoing treatment for “dementia and mood disorder.” While the exact timeline of her diagnosis is unclear, a doctor's report from November highlighted impairments to her memory, ability to concentrate, and use of reason.

Jay Leno's spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, and the couple, who do not have children, resides in Beverly Hills. The court documents underscore that Jay Leno has consistently handled the couple's finances and will continue to do so until his passing. The conservatorship is seen as essential for executing estate plans “which will provide for Mavis and Mavis’s brother [who is] her sole living heir aside from Jay.”

Throughout their marriage, Jay Leno has often mentioned and praised Mavis, especially during his tenure on The Tonight Show. Mavis Leno has been known for her independent pursuits, particularly in progressive causes, including her involvement in the Feminist Majority Foundation and its Campaign for Afghan Women and Girls.

The petition for conservatorship comes as a response to Mavis's medical condition and aims to ensure her well-being and the proper execution of estate plans for her future care.

