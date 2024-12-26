Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Celebrate a 'Magical' Early Christmas Together? Source Reveals

While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spent time with their respective families on Christmas Day, the lovebirds reportedly made sure to spend some quality time together as well before the actual holiday. They celebrated with what has been described as a “magical” early Christmas gathering featuring Jenner’s two children.

“They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around the block to look at Christmas lights,” said a Page Six source. The festive activity included Jenner’s kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

The kids reportedly had a magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories, the tipster shared. The Dune star also gave thoughtful gifts to Kylie and her kids, which the Kylie Cosmetics founder found very sweet and considerate.

According to the source, Kylie and Timothée planned to stay connected via FaceTime, texts, and calls despite being apart on Christmas Day.

The insider noted that the duo’s relationship has come a long way since sparking romance rumors in April 2023. At the time, per the source, their relationship was on and off, as Timothée spent much of his time in New York filming the Bob Dylan biopic. However, now, according to the Page Six insider, the reality star and the actor are in constant communication, even when physically apart. “Their relationship is stronger than ever, and they deeply care for one another.”

The source also mentioned that the pair are enjoying keeping things as private as possible for now, especially given how much of their lives are already in the public eye.

Jenner spoke to Elle in November about her decision to date more discreetly. She said, “I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world—it can be tough.”

However, earlier this month, Jenner and Chalamet were seen indulging in public displays of affection at an afterparty for his aforementioned Bob Dylan biopic titled The Complete Unknown.

