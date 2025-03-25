Did Meghan Markle Make Prince Harry Move Away from His Friends? With Love, Meghan Star Blamed For His Woke Behavior

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously stepped down as active royals and moved to America in 2020. It turns out the move not only shocked the public but also some of the Prince’s old pals. Royal author Tom Quinn revealed in his book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants that some of Harry’s friends blame Markle for turning him “too woke.”

“One of Harry’s best friends said, ‘I can’t understand what Harry sees in her. She’s a tree hugger. She’s so woke,” Quinn wrote. He revealed that the Duke of Sussex’s friends value traditions and believe being “woke” is a bad thing.

However, Harry was entranced by Markle’s “alternative” world, completely different from the one he’d known all his life. The author alleged that Meghan Markle’s worldview and values created a noticeable shift in the prince’s life and that didn’t sit well with his friends.

In the book, the author interviewed many former and current palace staff to understand their experience of working in the royal palace. Quinn told Fox News Digital about that one incident that highlighted the tension between Markle and his old friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly went on a pheasant shoot at Sandringham, the royal family’s country home, with Harry’s long-time pals. The With Love, Meghan star was disappointed and appalled by his friends’ humor and rude comments about tree-huggers.

They downgraded the left-wing mentality and the woke behavior and reportedly made Markle uncomfortable. As for Prince Harry he gradually abandoned his traditional values and aligned with his wife’s view of the world.

“He became much more sympathetic as she is about wanting to do good in the world. I think Meghan really took him away from that [old] world, and they didn’t like that,” Quinn added.