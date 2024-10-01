Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Jackson Reveals Dad Chose Elizabeth Taylor To Be Her Godmother Because Of THIS Reason

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, has made it clear why her father picked Elizabeth Taylor as godmother. This is because he wanted Paris to have a maternal figure who understands the burdens of being brought up in the public eye from a very young age. While the King of Pop's daughter spent most of her childhood shielded from the cameras by wearing masks, the Cleopatra actress began her acting career at the age of seven.

Paris reflected on Taylor's presence as her godmother in the BBC documentary series titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar. She said, "There's definitely a part of him that knew that we would have a very similar experience."

She recalled being homeschooled and not knowing how to be socially aware. Paris, during the documentary, explained that it was because she was homeschooled that she did not spend time with children her age, she believed Taylor would understand where she was coming from. The Wilted singer added, "I think it was just the same for her" referring to the National Velvet star's experiences.

Dame Elizabeth made her acting debut in 1939 at just seven years old. The Hollywood legend took her last breath in 2011, following the unexpected death of Michael Jackson in 2009.

Michael and Elizabeth shared a very close bond throughout their time knowing each other. She was very fond of the Beat It singer and even attended his memorial in 2009 to comfort Paris and her brothers, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson.

Taylor's docuseries celebrates her craft not only as an actor who captivated audiences for decades but also her career as a businesswoman, activist, and advocate. It features Paris, Kim Kardashian, Sharon Stone, Anthony Fauci, and more stars along with archival footage of the maestro herself.

Besides Elizabeth Taylor, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin also joined in as the godfather to Paris Jackson. Paris and Culkin have been affectionate and while he has called their relationship warm, he has kept the details to himself most of the time.

In 2018, he said that he's very protective of his goddaughter, Paris, in an interview on WTF With Marc Maron. In August 2021, she noted that when she auditioned for American Horror Stories, Culkin advised her that she should be more ‘theatrical’ in her acting.

